Marinethe charming protagonist of My Dress Up Darlingwas seen re-dedicating a cosplay from Shirogane Samawho in this case has seen fit to make a funny video to present his creation.

The Russian model joked, saying that she created the cosplay of a cosplayer, and in fact the character of Marin in the series created by Shin’ichi Fukuda is indeed a girl passionate about cosplaydetermined to make her dreams come true at any cost.

Fortunately, on his way he will find the talented tailor Wakana Gojo, the male protagonist of the manga and anime based on it, who goes from making after-school doll clothes to dressing Marin in costumes of extraordinary workmanship.

