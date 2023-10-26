













My Dress-Up Darling: Marin Kitagawa prepares for Halloween and puts on the Freddy Krueger cosplay









Yes, we know that neither the manga nor the anime appears in such a way. This is an idea that cosplayer Mina min (@upminaa) had on her own and decided to mix two quite different franchises.

The one that Marin de My Dress-Up Darling don’t appear like Freddy Krueger from A Nightmare on Elm Street It’s something normal.

Although she does many cosplays in the series they are all from manga, anime, video games or other fictional intellectual properties.

We recommend: My Dress-Up Darling: AI makes a realistic version of Marín and she looks beautiful.

It is in this way that the creator of the original work, Shin’ichi Fukuda, avoids getting into trouble with third-party rights. The only exceptions are when collaborations appear.

Fountain: Instagram.

If one of them existed then it is possible that Marin Kitagawa of My Dress-Up Darling I cosplayed a character from another series.

But until that becomes a reality we are left with free interpretations, as is the case with Mina min’s work.

In this case we cannot speak of fidelity but of inventiveness. Regarding Marin, both the blonde hair and the characteristic reddish-pinkish eyes are present.

Regarding Freddy Krueger, the classic two-color striped sweater, the hat and of course the glove armed with blades appear.

Fountain: Instagram.

So it’s a hybrid cosplay that brings together My Dress-Up Darling and A Nightmare on Elm Street unexpectedly and imaginatively.

Fountain: Instagram.

In the series of photos that you can see at the check On Mina Min’s Instagram you can see more photographs of her cosplay, as well as other work she has done over time.

Apart from My Dress-Up Darling and A Nightmare on Elm Street We have more anime information at TierraGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.

(Visited 23 times, 23 visits today)