This is an item sold by Aniplex, one of the production companies behind the CloverWorks anime, and shows Marin sitting in a chair. In itself it is not based on any scene from the animation.

It also doesn't seem to be inspired by the manga. My Dress-Up Darling. In this figure of Marin Kitagawa you can see her sitting in a chair wearing a sweatshirt and shorts, while her hair is styled in a braid.

This figurine reflects well the appearance of the co-star of the series. It should be noted that despite giving the impression of being a scale figure, this is not actually the case. But she is 152 mm tall.

Fountain: Aniplex.

According to Aniplex this figure by Marin Kitagawa from My Dress-Up Darling It is sculpted with great attention to details. That comes out in the shy expression on her face as well as the texture of the clothes she wears.

It is an ideal item to decorate a desk or shelf. As for its price, it is 4,800 yen, which is around $544.63 Mexican pesos at the current exchange rate. Your reservations They began on February 9, 2024.

According to what is revealed on the Aniplex website, pre-orders will close until May 6 of the current year. As for its launch, it will be sometime in March 2025.

This is just one of the figures based on Marin Kitagawa from My Dress-Up Darling that are currently on pre-sale or available in online stores.

Fountain: Aniplex.

If by chance there is an announcement about a second season of the anime there will surely be many more Marin products on the way.

