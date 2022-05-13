My Dress Up Darling’s Marin Kitagawa Also Joins The Apparent Fever For Uncensored Figures Of Anime Characters. The figure manufacturing company, NT Studio has just presented a new collectible statuette of the endearing lover of cosplay. Only focused more towards an adult audience.

According to the first information we have about her, My Dress Up Darling figure will be in a 1/4 scale. It will have a height of 270 mm and a price of 1,980 yuan, that is, 5,900 Mexican pesos. Her appearance is based on the protagonist with her black bikini, which can be removed.

The launch of this figure of My Dress Up Darling it is planned for the fourth quarter of 2022. That is to say that it will arrive at some point between October and December of this year. Pre-sales are now openin case you are one of those who want to do with this representation of Marine.

Source: NT Studio

NT Studios already had a presale period before now for this figure of Marin Kitagawa. the protagonist of My Dress Up Darling It was very popular, as there is a lot of demand for it. That is why the company decided to open presales again. You better run so you don’t run out of yours.

This same figure has a deluxe edition that not only shows the protagonist of My Dress Up Darling Nude. She also shows her making use of a sex toy. Of course, this figure has a higher cost of 2,580 yuan, which would be about 7,700 Mexican pesos.

Marin from My Dress Up Darling is the latest to join the adult figure craze

It may shock many to see Marin from My Dress Up Darling in this way. However it seems that these figures are all the rage with collectors. Lately there have been a lot of announcements of similar ones about Mikasa and Eren from Attack on Titan.

Source: NT Studio

It will probably not be the last figure of this type that we will see in the future. It will only be a matter of guessing who will be the next character to receive their own toy with erotic overtones. Will be Naruto, Luffy, Bulma or the same Goku? We may even have gojo to complete the collection My Dress Up Darling. What do you think of these figures? Tell us in the comments.

