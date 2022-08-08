Since the premiere of My Dress Up Darling the cosplay of Marin Kitagawa They haven’t stopped coming. Many of them have been quite creative. But now we have one that reminds us of one of poor Gojo’s most embarrassing and hilarious moments in anime.

The person in charge of this cosplay of Marin Kitagawa It is the work of the cosplayer Elif Shining. In the past he has made different characterizations of characters from the world of cinema, anime and video games. All of them with a somewhat daring touch. She now she played the turn of the protagonist of My Dress Up Darling.

Elif Shinning’s cosplay is pretty straightforward. She only wears a bikini very similar to Marin Kitagawa’s that became so popular. With the small yellow floral motifs scattered throughout the garment. But what is striking is the angle of one of his photographs.

Source: Elif Shining

Source: Elif Shining

This is because it presents us with a somewhat contrapicado angle of Elif Shining in her cosplay Marin Kitagawa. This is what she would look like if she was sitting on top of someone. Like the protagonist of My Dress Up Darling was on Gojo in one of the anime’s most memorable moments.

Although ‘la gojoconda’ was unforgettable for fans of the series, we have not seen cosplays that remind us of that moment, until now. And it seems that Elif Shining’s fans are loving her cosplay, showering her with praise and likes on her post. What did you think?

What moment from My Dress Up Darling did this Marin Kitagawa cosplay remind us of?

This Marin Kitagawa cosplay reminded us of a moment from the anime. When Gojo and Marin are trying out their new succubus outfit and doing a photo shoot. However, Gojo asks his partner to climb on him which causes an unexpected response in his anatomy.

Source: CloverWorks

What followed was a very funny and embarrassing moment. But it seems that it was to the liking of the fans, as it became one of the most watched moments of all anime. Perhaps that is why Elif Shining decided to pay him some homage with his outfit. Do you think it was on purpose or was it just a coincidence?

