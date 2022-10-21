the sleeve of My Dress Up Darling continues and a sequel to the anime is on the way. But while that happens, the fans kill time, some doing fan art and others cosplaying, especially Marin Kitagawa.

This nice and cheerful girl inspires many people. Especially since she is a cosplayer and appears in different guises as the series goes on. That’s why she has a lot of cosplays.

However, this causes the environment to begin to be saturated with the same versions of outfits, which add almost nothing new to those already known or do not stand out in any way.

It is due to the above that there is no lack of cosplayers who begin to look for other ways to represent the protagonist of the series and resort to alternate illustrations. Some of them are the same fan arts of some artists.

Other cosplayers turn to official merchandise from My Dress Up Darling, which have various appearances of Marin Kitagawa and thus dedicate a cosplay to her. For the same reason, a police outfit for Marin is now available.

Only that although it is part of the authorized marketing of the series, it does not come from the manga or the anime. It is based on an illustration that appeared in Japan a long time ago.

Marin Kitagawa turned into a cute policewoman with cosplay

Marin Kitagawa’s cosplay from My Dress Up Darling dressed as a policewoman is a contribution from the cosplayer Nekoneko JX (@nekoneko_jx). The classic dark blue cap with black band and badge is present as well as the uniform.

Only in this case it is not fabric; It has a glossy, vinyl-like finish. In this sense, the original image on which it is based does not specify the texture, so it is a creative freedom of the cosplayer.

The chain necklace and the police badge are present, in addition to the black miniskirt that is part of the dress. Marin’s blonde hair can still be seen and even the mark in the form of a kiss on her neck.

But it is strange that the cosplayer has not recreated Marin Kitagawa’s red eyes. It is a detail that almost always appears in her cosplays and it is rare that she has left it out of her. Another element missing from this cosplay is the whip.

