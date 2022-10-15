With Season 2 on the way, we’re back in the romantic atmospheres of My Dress-Up Darlingwhich has now become a new mass phenomenon among cosplayers, with this new one Marin cosplay from lady_pizza_hug.

This excellent Marin remade by lady_pizza_hug refers to the standard representation of the character, with the typical Japanese student uniform including skirt, shirt and tie. The costume visible below, in short, it is replicated to perfection, as well as the other typical characteristics of the protagonist of the series, such as the long blonde hair.

The Season 2 of My Dress-Up Darling, although this does not yet have a precise release date, but it will probably be announced in the next period.

As we have seen several times, My Dress-Up Darling continues to be a very popular subject also because it is one animated series which speaks precisely of cosplay, therefore it lends itself to this type of representation through a paradoxical situation, a sort of “meta-cosplay”, so to speak. The manga / anime tells the story of a girl who is passionate about cosplay, who finally manages to fulfill her dream thanks to her meeting with Wakana Gojo, a very talented tailor who helps her to make clothes of every style.

