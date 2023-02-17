My Dress Up Darling it was one of the big hits of last year’s Japanese anime schedule and is still highly appreciated by the cosplay community today. For example, lyvlas he offers us his own cosplay of Marin in swimsuittaking us back to summer for a moment.

Marine she is the female lead of the series. The girl is passionate about cosplay and she finally manages to give vent to her passion thanks to the meeting with Gojo, a skilled creator of costumes for dolls. The duo obviously becomes very close. Marin appears in multiple versions throughout the anime, with and without cosplay. This version of the My Dress-Up Darling character is one of the easiest to make, but nevertheless the end result is of excellent quality.

