the anime of My Dress Up Darling It ended its broadcast last weekend and nobody knows if it will have a second season. But while that is happening, its first Blu-ray and DVD package has already gone on sale in Japan.

It seems that it did not go badly for him; in its first week it sold more than 10 thousand copies. Not as spectacular a result compared to more popular franchises, but decent numbers nonetheless.

The fact is that the team responsible for the publication of this volume left nothing to chance. In order to promote their departure in the country of the Rising Sun there is a lot of advertising on Japanese streets and shops.

This is what can be seen in the photographs that accompany this note. It is evident that aniplex wants to make sure that fans of Japanese animation are well aware of the release of this package, as they should be.

You can see posters of My Dress Up Darling and very diverse illustrations, as well as displays and other dedicated spaces. A spectacular could not be missing in the Akihabara neighborhood.

As for the volume itself, in addition to taking care of its external appearance, the interior was decorated. It is evident that material was taken from CloverWorksalthough there is also content that could well be original and that seeks to attract anime fans.

My Dress-Up Darling profits from Blu-ray and DVD sales

Why is it important that the series’ Blu-ray and DVD packages sell well? Simply because that way the committee behind the anime can gauge if there is enough interest in creating more episodes.

Viewership ratings also help you make a decision, but the best way to ‘tip the scales’ about a sequel is volume sales. Although also those of allusive merchandise help to support the above.

Let’s see if by chance My Dress Up Darling continues to sell enough Blu-ray and DVD to get a new season.

Sometimes it can also influence the western audience based on the data collected by video on demand services.

However, the sales that weigh the most in the end are those made in Japan itself. It only remains to keep a close eye on the information as it appears.

