My Dress-Up Darling was one of the most surprising anime of 2022, with the first season winning millions of viewers on Crunchyroll. Today we return to talk about the work created by Shin’ichi Fukuda thanks to Marin Kitagawa cosplay realized by Hikowhich mimics one of the anime’s most famous and iconic scenes.

My Dress-Up Darling talks about the passion for cosplay, from the point of view of Marin, an aspiring cosplayer with a cheerful and cheerful character, and of Gojō, an introverted and shy boy but extremely skilled with needle and thread. By joining their forces, the girl manages to make her dream come true and make her first cosplay.

Hiko’s cosplay imitates one of the most famous scenes from the first episodes of My Dress-Up Darling, the one where Gojō (here played by groro66) has to measure the girl to make her first costume. To make sure that the operation is as precise as possible, Marin undresses and remains in a bathing suit, putting the boy in great difficulty. As you can see from the series of shots below, the scene has been faithfully reproduced, with both cosplayers who have perfectly immersed themselves in their parts.

