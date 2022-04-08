My Dress Up Darling ended his time in the anime, at least for now; however, Gojo and Marin’s adventures continue to unfold in the manga.

The work of Fukuda Shinichi it has 74 official chapters published, of course, with the same tone that we saw in the animated version; however, it also has its dark side.

The famous doujinshi managed to fulfill some of the fantasies of the readers of My Dress Up Darling with stories for adults in the genre hentaiand then we leave you some of them.

The stories of Gojo and Marin in hentai show two aspects, depending on the origin of the authors, since independents seem to have a special taste for doing adventures netarare.

The place hentai It has five works of this origin, of which four are focused on plots of infidelity.

These are:

Kitagawa-san Manga by Subachi and published in March 2022.

by Subachi and published in March 2022. Kitagawa Marin written by Terasu MC with a release date of April this year.

written by Terasu MC with a release date of April this year. Sono Bisque Doll NTR published in March 2022 by Rezodwela Ukrainian artist who lives closely the horrors of the war with Russia.

published in March 2022 by Rezodwela Ukrainian artist who lives closely the horrors of the war with Russia. Balls Deep in Darlinga work by Laliberte that also arrived this year.

the doujinshi ‘rewards’written by niuiis the only one on this platform that does not tell an NTR story of My Dress Up Darlingalthough it is also very risqué.

Of course there are more similar works on other platforms, for example, ‘I Will XX my Dress-Up Darling’, written by Hoshitsuki, although it would take too long to list all the ones available on the internet.

The official artists respect the history of My Dress Up Darling, even in hentai

Curiously, the most renowned mangakas usually do doujinshi completely away from netarareand some of these works can be found on the site Toranoantied to an Akihabara shop specializing in hentai.

There are six works in this catalogue, and none of them is NTR. These are:

Sono Bisque Doll wa Uri wo Suru written by Kimimaru, and where Gojo does not appear, so he leaves the leading role to Marin.

written by Kimimaru, and where Gojo does not appear, so he leaves the leading role to Marin. Yumemiru Umi no Shinkiro by Nashihi and published in March 2022.

by Nashihi and published in March 2022. Ano Kisegae Ningyou ga XX or Suru , illustrated and written by Saki Urara and Hoshitsuki Neon. This one is striking because it arrived in December 2021, before the publication of the anime.

, illustrated and written by Saki Urara and Hoshitsuki Neon. This one is striking because it arrived in December 2021, before the publication of the anime. Sono Bisque Doll ni Boku wa Koi o Shita published on the same date as the previous work, but written by Yuu Asahiru.

published on the same date as the previous work, but written by Yuu Asahiru. Sono Sexy Doll wa Koui o Suru also available in nhentai, is born from the mind of Nagare Hyo-go after the anime’s premiere, so you’ll notice some references.

also available in nhentai, is born from the mind of Nagare Hyo-go after the anime’s premiere, so you’ll notice some references. Finally, we find Sono Bisque Doll wa H o Surua work by Yahiro Pochi and whose release came after the animated version.

My Dress up Darling has plenty of doujinshi floating around the internet, but these were just a few of the most popular ones.

Do you know another? Tell us in the comments and follow us on our social networks.