Shinichi Fukuda, the mysterious mangaka of the work, made an illustration full of details that frames the happiness of the achievement quite well. In this one we can see Gojo and Marin very smiling thanking the fans for supporting their adventures. And it is definitely a great merit that also supports the continued development of the series.

At the moment, My Dress-Up Darling It has twelve volumes published and, as we mentioned, ten million copies sold.. The story focuses on a pair of young people on a path of maturation. It is shocking because it focuses quite well on cosplayers and appeals quite a bit to romance and sexuality.

My Dress-Up Darling It has been very well received, the ten million copies guarantee its popularity. Hopefully the release date for its second season will be announced soon.

Where can I watch My Dress-Up Darling?

My Dress-Up Darling It is one of the shojo anime that had a strong push since it came out in 2022. Currently, the production of its second season was formally announced, but no further details were given.

The first season is available on Crunchyroll and consists of twelve episodes.

The last chapter of the manga allows us to savor the most intimate approach between Gojo and Marin in the middle of the Christmas season. We know that the New Year celebration always makes magic with shojo couples, what will happen between them?

