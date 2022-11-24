At present many are waiting for the second season of My Dress Up Darlingand they want their co-star Marin Kitagawa to show off her cosplay skills again.

It is sure that we will see many new cosplays of this cute girl. However, several outfits based on her have been on sale for a long time. These do not appear in the manga and anime, but are original.

These outfits are part of the merchandise associated with the series. On more than one occasion, the CloverWorks anime character designer or someone with the same style participates.

This is why some creations have an official character but are not attached to the canon of the printed original or the animated adaptation. That is the case of the bunny suit style or Playboy bunny style that some cosplayers are showing.

Font: CloverWorks.

It should be noted that in the anime My Dress Up Darling the beautiful Marin Kitagawa does not cosplay as a bunny girl. In the manga, yes, but the story appears later.

But her outfit is very different from the ones currently for sale. Despite the above, more than one cosplayer has shown various cosplays of Marin dressed as a bunny. It is something that is quite frequent in recent times.

Dalin Cosplay dresses up Marin Kitagawa as a bunny girl

Marin Kitagawa cosplay from My Dress Up Darling What we bring you this time is a contribution from cosplayer Lyn or Dalin Cosplay (@dalin_cosplay).

In this case, she retains her blonde hair with pink tips, and also her pink eyes thanks to pupils.

Rabbit ears are present, though drooping rather than erect. As for the suit, it includes a black leotard with a shiny finish as well as sleeves.

Font: Instagram.

The black bow tie and stockings can also be seen, although the design of the latter is quite curious. It also has white cuffs and collar that stand out quite a bit.

It’s a different interpretation of the character that draws attention. There will surely be new cosplays of Marin dressed as a bunny girl in the future. Let’s see if by chance any of them decide to stick to the manga or anime when it airs again.

