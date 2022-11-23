Although the anime of My Dress Up Darling Its second season is now on its way, and many are looking forward to the return of Marin Kitagawa, the cosplay fanatic who is the soul of the series.

But before Marin could engage in such activity, he had to enlist the help of Wakana Gojo. This schoolmate is very skilled at knitting and making various costumes. All thanks to the great experience that he has.

Although Wakana is neither a tailor nor a seamstress, she knows how to make an outfit. Since he was little, he learned the trade of making traditional Japanese dolls.

That is why he knows very well how to take measurements, the types of fabrics that exist and how to sew them. However, even for him it was a challenge to cosplay his partner for the first time. It is because of that that he had to take measurements to get more details.

The above resulted in one of the funniest episodes of the anime of My Dress Up Darlingwhere Marin had to wear a bikini to make things easier for her.

However, Wakana Gojo couldn’t help her nervousness, since she had never been alone with a girl, let alone with little clothing. But it went ahead and said moment between Wakana and Marin Kitagawa was immortalized in more than one cosplay.

Marin Kitagawa in a bikini cosplay

Marin Kitagawa cosplay from My Dress Up Darling what we bring you is a contribution by Victoria Lirell (@victorialirell). She maintains her blonde hair with pink tips and red-pupiled eyes achieved with pupils.

Likewise, she is wearing a bikini very similar to the one that appears in the manga and anime. This one is black in color and is adorned with yellow flowers. At least the top of it and the bottom is black.

Something that helps to complement this interpretation is the setting. Similar to Wakana’s room, you can see some wooden screens with white paper. It is a scenery according to how it appears in the series.

Other details to highlight are the pair of necklaces and the bracelet that the cosplayer wears. She is also imitating the poses that Marin did in this measurement session that she was so entertaining.

In addition to My Dress Up Darling we have more anime information at EarthGamer.