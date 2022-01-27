One of the anime series that has generated new fans in 2022 is the one that adapts the work of Shin’ichi Fukuda. An example of this is fegalvao in cosplay of My Dress-Up Darling (Sono Bisque Doll wa Koi o Suru) which shows how her fans adore this girl.

In social networks, the artist mentioned the following: ‘I tried to make it as similar as possible because I loved this anime and this character! 🥺 I made this bikini flower by flower! 🌸 Are you watching the anime? What did you think of this cosplay test? 💗

The love that this Brazilian artist shows for Marin Kitagawa It’s not unfounded Funimation decided to bring the Latin dubbing (both Spanish and Portuguese) of this series for the winter season.

The work of this artist is outstanding and it is not surprising that fegalvao in cosplay of My Dress-Up Darling (Sono Bisque Doll wa Koi o Suru) It has been one of the best received by the fan community on social networks.

In addition to faithfully representing his school outfit from Marin Kitagawa, fegalvao It also brings to life one of the most iconic scenes in the anime, as he prepares to have his measurements taken to create a one-of-a-kind outfit.

FeGalvao in Cosplay of My Dress-Up Darling (Sono Bisque Doll wa Koi o Suru) as Marin Kitagawa is perfect

Marin Kitagawa she is a girl in style gyaru with an outgoing personality who is in the same class as wakana, a student who measures 1.80 m. Unlike him, she is quite energetic but is clumsy with her hands. Her otaku tastes range from magical girl anime to adult video games.

fegalvao in cosplay of My Dress-Up Darling (Sono Bisque Doll wa Koi o Suru) faithfully represents how this girl would feel next to him, a boy who is completely shy and reserved.

For a long time, wakana hid her hobby of making dolls and had no real friends until she met Marine. This story is one that many people have been able to connect with as evidenced by the fegalvao in cosplay of My Dress-Up Darling (Sono Bisque Doll wa Koi o Suru).

