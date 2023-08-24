













My Dress-Up Darling Changes Her Manga Post, But Now Her Stories Will Be Longer









My Dress-Up Darling: Sono Bisque Doll wa Koi wo Suru has been published in Square Enix’s Young Gangan magazine since 2018. However, the 17th issue of this 2023 issue revealed on August 18 that the manga will temporarily switch to a monthly serialization.

My Dress-Up Darling: Sono Bisque Doll wa Koi wo Suru will modify its publication in the middle of the arc “tenmei” (Mandate of Heaven: Heavenly Mandate), which begins in chapter 86. This new arc began on January 6, 2023.

The manga’s next chapter will arrive in the 19th issue of Young Gangan magazine on September 15, 2023. will have more pages than previous installments.

Shinichi Fukuda’s work tells the story of a couple of high school youth who begin to recognize their hobbies while also beginning a path of deeper self-knowledge of themselves.

Source: Square Enix

The boys’ journey will allow them to develop and acknowledge their feelings for each other. Marin, the protagonist, wants to be a professional cosplayer while Gojo, her partner, might recognize a different path than just inheriting her family’s traditional doll shop.

We recommend you: My Dress-up Darling confirms production of the second season

Where can I watch My Dress-Up Darling: Sono Bisque Doll wa Koi wo Suru?

The anime series is available on Crunchyroll. It is composed of twelve episodes. Currently the manga has 95 chapters. The publication of volume twelve is expected.

Panini has the license for the manga in Spanish.

You can a round for discord and don’t miss the news on Google news.

(Visited 41 times, 41 visits today)