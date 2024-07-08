J-POP Manga announced today the release, during this coming fall, of the‘anime book dedicated to the animated series of My Dress-up Darling: Bisque Dolladaptation of the manga romcom about the world of cosplay made by Shinichi Fukuda.

An unmissable collection of illustrations and special content dedicated to the series on the cosplay world with millions of fans around the world

What are the passions of the waifu par excellence Marin Kitagawa? And her favorite cosplay designs? J-POP Manga announces L’Released in autumn of the exclusive souls book dedicated to the animated series of My Dress up Darling: Bisque Dolladaptation of the manga romcom about the world of cosplay made by Shinichi Fukuda and quickly rose to the top of the sales charts!

A special volumeaimed at fans, to retrace the highlights of the Before season of thesouls produced by Studio CloverWorks and available for streaming in our country on Crunchyroll. The manga series is still open in Japan with active 13 volumescurrently being published in Italy by J-POP Manga.

Marin Kitagawa is a charming and very popular girl at school. But she is also a super nerd and loves to cosplay as her favorite characters. Her classmate Wakana Gojo, on the other hand, is shy and introverted, but is a great enthusiast, like her grandfather, of handicrafts and the creation of traditional hina dolls. Their destinies cross when Marin asks Gojo to make her some cosplay clothes. Will their relationship turn into something more?