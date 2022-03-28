My Dress-Up Darling is definitely one of the anime announced by Crunchyroll past more hidden in the months preceding its release. I myself, on seeing the announcement, guiltily considered it little more than a classic seasonal adaptation quickly forgotten, a simple slice of life a little tending toecchi. Fortunately, I decided to ignore the rumors full of prejudices in my head wanting to experience firsthand the experience of watching at least the first episodes and I’m glad I did, because episode after episode I discovered together with a very large community of fans one of the most amazing animated adaptations of recent times.

I am bisuku dōru wa koi or suru, anglicized as My Dress-Up Darlingis the third work of mangaka (almost unknown to most people, and made a name for themselves thanks to this series) Shinichi Fukudaserialized starting from 2018 in the magazine Young Gangan Of SQUARE ENIX and that he has managed, at home, to obtain some success by rising above the simple and boring romantic comedies with little to say that often appear a little here and there like mushrooms. After three years of serialization and nearly five million tankobon sold worldwide, the rights are acquired by CloverWorks (the same ones of The Promised Neverland, Akebi’s school uniform and Wonder Egg Priority, as well as the highly anticipated SPY X FAMILY, to understand) to produce an animated adaptation of this manga that simulcasted with Japan on the legal and free streaming platform Crunchyroll.

Original title: I am bisuku dōru wa koi or suru

English title: My Dress-Up Darling

Japanese release: Winter 2022

Italian release: Winter 2022

Platform: Crunchyroll

Kind: Sentimental, comedy

Number of episodes: 12

Duration: 23 minutes per episode

Animation studio: CloverWorks

Adapted from: manga by Shinichi Fukuda

Language: Japanese (dubbing), Italian (subtitles) We reviewed My Dress-Up Darling via Crunchyroll streaming platform.

Never deny your dreams

Wakana Gojo is a high school student with a decidedly unusual life: lonely and shy due to growing up in a particular environment and a heavy childhood trauma, his only hobby is building and modeling traditional dolls hina together with his grandfather who owns the family business. The hina dolls, usually kept as precious relics throughout the year, are exhibited during the feast of theHinamatsuri, held every year on March 3: often given to girls as a good omen, they are then handed down in the family by the various female members from generation to generation. Gojo therefore lives with little knowledge of the real world, preferring to take refuge with his grandfather in this hobby that in the future should have become her job too. Having reached a point of creative block, he has a chance encounter with a sunny and unstoppable one gyaru named Marin Kitagawahis exact opposite of character.

It will be the latter who, discovering Gojo’s skill in sewing and make-up, will come forward proposing him to create a cosplay for her, thus making one of the cheerful girl’s dreams come true … and making Wakana discover for the first time that there is something else in life besides hina dolls: that strange feeling called adolescent love, which the two will explore thanks to the new common hobby, or cosplay, carried on amid a thousand difficulties and embarrassing misunderstandings. Things get complicated when Gojo’s excellent cosplays are also noticed by Sajuna “Juju” Inui, a famous cosplayer who at that point wants to do everything to grab the poor boy’s sewing skills. A story that already in these first 12 episodes released so far has been able to make people smile, move and even tease the imagination of the spectators.

It is not another stupid Japanese comedy

Contrary to numerous Japanese productions, even quite recent, the first thing to strike of My Dress-Up Darling it is how “balanced” is the relationship between Gojo and Marin, and possibly also between the secondary characters that fit into the dynamics between the two protagonists. Where it often expires in the unrequited one-way relationship, or to a means harem which is formed in a very short time, here the focus is mainly dedicated to the two of them, and to a relationship that starts as friendship and then evolves into something else by taking small steps together; where to be awkward and to make trouble is not only the male protagonist but also the female one in equal measure, where there are no cold tsundere (okay, there are, but Gojo has no eyes for them … yet). A romantic story with that pinch of fanservice that, if inserted in moderation, in a “light” anime like this never hurts. Sure, this is a very risky comparison for some points, but for others, it reminded me in several places of a historical cornerstone of the genre such as Urusei Yatsura (Lum), especially with a closing theme that seems to have been created as a real tribute to the historic work of Rumiko Takahashi.

Amazing chest ahead

We talked about the romantic and more serious side of My Dress-Up Darling, sure, but it would be foolish not to mention the big dirty face of the coin., that is all those shots and situations artfully created to stimulate the imagination of the boys who will watch this animated series. Perfectly enjoyable series by both sexes, of course, nevertheless often pure scenes are always present fanservice, in which the prosperous forms of Marin (and not only) will be accentuated, put on display and shown in all their glory to a particularly embarrassed and incredibly horny Gojo at the same time. As for the effect this has on the viewer, well, I will pay in the afterlife for the guilt and impure thoughts that CloverWorks has decided to let me generate towards a high school girl, for the moment I am not yet ready to feel guilty.

In the anime, the more explicit scenes have been somehow even censored, compared to the manga where several nude scenes are instead present and not hidden in any way.. However, I would like to applaud the courage of the animation studio which, in representing a young teenage love about to blossom, has included some decidedly “risky” segments, and specifically I am referring to a certain scene that takes place in a hotel room , I don’t mean further to not spoil any surprises. Nevertheless, it never expires in the vulgar end in itself: in short, fanservice that exists and has no problems in showing itself, but never used inappropriately and as a simple comic expedient, always binding in some way to the feelings of both that gradually mount and become more and more evident. For once, we are faced with a romantic anime where there is actually a serious progression of the feelings of both, where indeed the first steps are taken very quickly: a decidedly more sparkling rhythm than other exponents of the genre.

Victory at the CloverLotteria

CloverWorksthe animation studio that is working on the animated adaptation, has not been doing very well lately: it has been heavily criticized for managing series such as Wonder Egg Priority but especially for the second season of the animated adaptation of The Promised Neverland, mutilated and quickly ended going to completely distort the story (find our impressions about it here). However, this time the studio definitely seems to have hit the mark, with a certainly more modest project. My Dress-Up Darling certainly not going to revolutionize the anime scene in terms of graphics and technical, but it certainly stands above the average in terms of cleanliness of the backdrops and character models as well as for the fluidity of the animationsand above all it must be honored to the rendering of the faces, in particular to that of Marin, truly a bomb of expressiveness and cuteness able to make you melt with those ecstatic eyes and those smiles with 32 huge teeth able to move even the hearts of Stone.

The dubbing is more than good, definitely boosted the performance of Hina Suguta, a new lever to its first major role that we appreciate immensely. Gojo Wakana instead, voiced by Shouya Ishige (another young rookie, but already known as the voice of the protagonist of Yu-Gi-Oh! VRAINS) manages to make the voice of a teenager a bit shy and awkward well. A definitely more than apt couple. Great note of merit also for the opening ed ending: the closing code (Koi no Yukueof the performer Akari Akase), both in musical style and in graphics and animations, it really feels like a direct homage to classic ending by Urusei Yatsura, while the opening Sansan Days of the J-POP group Spira Spica manages to give the right energy to episodes full of sensational moments.

Who do we recommend My Dress-Up Darling to?

My Dress-Up Darling is one of the best romantic comedies of recent times to arrive on Crunchyroll, and we sincerely hope the animated series continues beyond these first 12 episodes, which really feel like a taste of even better things to come in the future. Highly recommended for fans of this genre but also for those who always have a bit of a twisted nose since actually many of its exponents “get lost a bit on the road”, slowing down the pace too much and playing too much on that “Will they or won’t they?”. Here the answer is clear: they will, and the hype lies in knowing how it will happen. In general, it is certainly one of the best anime of the season just ended.

A more original story than usual

The two protagonists complement each other in a delightful way

First-rate dubbing even if made by rookies

Fanservice crafted masterfully Some censorship with respect to the manga

Cosplay theme treated a little too much “rose water”