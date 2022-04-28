My Dress-Up Darling continues to be one of the favorite subjects of the cosplay world, obviously due to the public success of the anime and, previously, of the manga. Now, anastasia.komori has decided to propose a faithful version of a scene from the anime, through his own Marin cosplay.

The character of My Dress-Up Darling, Marin, the house of Gojo, a boy skilled in making costumes for dolls, is presented. The girl wants Gojo to create cosplay for her, but to do so she has to take Marin’s measurements. In this scene of the anime, therefore, the girl shows up in a bathing suit and assumes various poses, deliberately provocative, to embarrass Gojo. The cosplay of anastasia.komori is very simple in both intent and practice, but it is made with precision.

Tell us, what do you think of the Marin cosplay made by anastasia.komori? Has the character of My Dress-Up Darling been recreated in the best way, or do you think you’ve seen higher quality versions?