This is a contribution from a user of the Pixiv.net platform, who is only known as random_ai. This is how he decided to take Marin to create realistic images of her, like the ones that accompany this note and draw her attention.

Several necessary elements of Marin’s appearance are present in My Dress Up Darling. Among them are the long blonde hair as well as the eyes with reddish pupils.

The latter are obtained by the co-star of the series using pupilentes. She also wears a long-sleeved white blouse, rolled up, as well as a short plaid skirt. Only that the color of this is incorrect, since in the anime it is bluish in tone.

The latter is not mere whim, as it actually matches the blue tie that is part of his school uniform. Maybe it’s random_ai’s thing to have chosen that color for the skirt of this design by Marin Kitagawa from My Dress Up Darling.

There are other elements present, such as the cloth collar that he wears around his neck. Only that in terms of the jewelry that she wears, there are some differences with respect to those that appear in both the manga and anime.

This Marin design has a good level, although as always there are details that appear when the images are analyzed. One of them is the shape of the face, since in My Dress Up Darling it’s something different.

Instead, in many illustrations created with AI or Artificial Intelligence they always have the same oval shape. Another detail is regarding the hands. For some reason the generator used added some kind of garters or rings.

This is a good idea of ​​what Marin might look like with a realistic version. Although with a character who also has excellent cosplays, fans have a very good mental image of what she might look like.

What is certain is that image generators with Artificial Intelligence will continue to take advantage of these to create designs of this character, whether realistic or more anime-style.

To access the check from random_ai ​​you need to be affiliated with Pixiv.net. Apart from My Dress Up Darling we have more anime information at EarthGamer.