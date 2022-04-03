Golden Retrievers are a simply adorable breed, although they are often downright stubborn. When they get something in their head, they hardly change their minds. As the dog refusing to leave the fountain in the middle to a sidewalk. The video obviously goes viral in a short time on TikTok, the platform where it was shared.

The purebred puppy Golden Retriever he wanted to lie down for a while in the water of a fountain in the middle of the street. During the walk with her owner, she has seen fit to make a stop. And he absolutely didn’t want to go away.

The funny skit was published by Kristine Finne on his TikTok profile on January 29th. The video shows the puppy lying in the middle of the water on what appears to be a cold day: not exactly the ideal time to take a bath.

The owner tries in every way to call the sweet puppy to order. But the Golden Retriever doesn’t want to know about it. And he will hardly be able to listen to him, since he is stubborn and wants to stay where he is at that moment.

Its owner really tempts them all, but the dog does not move from there. He seems to be glued to that fountain he found during his walk and which seems to be the best place for him to spend a few hours, in total freedom.

Dog refuses to leave the fountain: but will he eventually move from that place of the heart or not?

Unfortunately, the video does not reveal the ending of this skit. We will never know if the Golden Retriever moved from there or not.

The video however became immediately viralwith millions of views and reactions, but also thousands of comments.