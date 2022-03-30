Nemo was quietly strolling with his owners in a large shopping mall. Everything seemed to be going fine until the Golden Retriever decided that he had walked enough for that day. The lazy dog ​​lies down on the ground on the floor of the shopping mall suddenly and does not want to move from there.

Nemo is a Golden Retriever 9 months old who became an internet star after deciding that by that day he had already walked enough in the corridors of Barra Shopping Sul in Porto Alegre, city of Brazil, capital of the state of Rio Grande do Sul.

The dog, who also has an Instagram account, is the protagonist of the video that his owners have shared on its social channels. And that quickly went viral.

My mood for shopping around is off. True Monday, friends? I must not.

This is the caption that accompanies the video, with the background of the song “Sai Preguiça” by the artists Marcos Henrique and Santiel, which has a certain point says:

Damn laziness can be a little disease. It takes adults as well as children. It’s easy, I just want to stretch. Just talking about her makes you want to lie down.

The owners of Nemo released the video in early 2022, on January 3. It has since been viewed by millions of people, got millions of likes and thousands of comments.

A video to share with all those people who have the same reaction when someone drags them into a shopping mall against their will!