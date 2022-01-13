The rescue of Vella, the puppy who got stuck with her head in a tube: now she is safe and sound

Vella is a female of german shepherd, who like many of his four-legged siblings, is really a lot curious. This characteristic however, only a few days ago, led her to live one bad experience. Unfortunately it remained stuck in a tube and police intervention was needed to help her.

Fortunately, this story, which has kept so many people with the breathless, ended in the best way. The little one got out of it unharmed.

The facts began on a day like any other for the puppy and for her family. His human friends were in their home and were busy with the usual ones chores domestic.

At some point, however, after letting their dog out in the garden to do his usual needs, something really terrible has happened. Was disappearance and many of his neighbors have started to turn to be able to find it.

Just a few minutes later his human friends made it terrible discovery. The curious puppy had managed to stick your head into a tube which is in their garden, but could no longer manage to go out.

He was crying and despairing. Everyone knew they had to do something quickly or else he could lose his life, as he didn’t have much room to be able to to breathe. Plus, he was in a really good position uncomfortable.

Police intervention for little Vella

Those people, not knowing how to help the puppy, decided to call her Civil Guard. The agents, given the gravity of the affair, arrived on the scene in a few minutes. Their purpose was to to save the life of the little girl.

To be able to get it out, with the help of a hammer heavy, they had to break a part of the wall. Fortunately, however, they managed to free the puppy in no time. Here is the video of what happened below:

The story ended in best of ways and all the people who witnessed the scene have beaten hands to those agents. Vella, despite the bad experience, was able to quickly return to her home safe and sound. He did not report serious consequences.