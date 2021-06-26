Sergi Font (left) and Gonzalo Noy, founders of Dogfy.

Since the health crisis, having a dog at home is a growing trend. A trend supported by data published by ANFAAC (National Association of Food Manufacturers for Companion Animals), which shows that 28 million Spanish households have a pet, of which almost seven million are dogs. Figures that, along with the increase in companies specializing in food in countries such as the United States or Great Britain, encouraged Gonzalo Noy and Sergi Font to set up Dogfy Diet. In addition, they both had dogs that were not in good health. A situation that led them to try a diet cooked with natural products that gave them good results. “We saw that we could revolutionize this sector, humanize it and end ultra-processed food,” says Noy.

In 2019 and with 3,000 euros of capital they founded the company, but they encountered the first obstacle, having the necessary infrastructure. A barrier that they solved after the transfer of a warehouse and the machinery for the production of meat that Font’s father had in Molins de Rei (Barcelona) and that they completed with the purchase of an oven, “very small, almost a bakery, but that served to start ”, specifies the co-founder of the company.

They contacted some veterinary friends who advised them to formulate the menus, which they maintain to this day: chicken, turkey, beef and salmon, and which are made up of 70% meat or fish and the rest of vegetables and extra virgin olive oil , without additives or preservatives. A food suitable for any dog, from a puppy to an adult. “It is not a diet, it is a balanced meal,” he points out.

Money for machinery

At the beginning of 2020, they did a financing round with Esade in which they obtained 100,000 euros, to which another was added in September of the same year for another 100,000 euros. An amount with which they have updated the infrastructure and that has pushed them to make a quantitative leap in production from 60 kilos a day to the current 2,800. Turnover is also smiling at them: in 2020 it was half a million and this year they hope to exceed two million and start making profits.

Its 28 employees take care of the production, customer service and the sale that is made through the website, where its 4,000 customers purchase the product in a personalized way for each dog. “When you enter and after entering the animal’s data, the algorithm marks the quantity and the menu that best suits it. They are then packed in daily rations, ”says Noy. A diet that for a dog weighing about 10 kilos can cost between 40 and 50 euros per month, and that has its foothold in a service of nutritionists that Dogfy Diet puts at the service of customers.

Any of the four varieties of menus, with chicken as the most demanded, are sent frozen, through a biweekly or monthly subscription, depending on the weight of the dog. A presentation that could be a logistical problem in many homes, but that seems to have been solved with the frequency in the shipments. “If the dog weighs more than 15 kilos, we send the food every 14 days; if you weigh less, every month. This way we make sure that the total volume occupies a freezer drawer ”, says Noy.

Some shipments that have Madrid and Barcelona as their main destinations, “although we also reach very remote places,” he says.

Among his projects are expanding the menus to rabbit or pig, or making meals for other pets. But for the moment they are immersed in another round of financing with the aim of investing in automated production lines and recruiting talent. Internationalizing the company is another of its short-term objectives. They want to reach France first and then Italy and Portugal. Here the food will also arrive frozen, for which they have devised a strategy, which they do not want to reveal, so that it is at its destination in 24 hours and without problems. “The logistics have been the worst, but we have hit the key,” he concludes.