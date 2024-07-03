Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 03/07/2024 – 16:07

B3 companies distributed R$165 billion in dividends to their shareholders in the first half of the year, according to a survey by Meu Dividendo. The volume in the first half of the year is equivalent to 74.58% of the total dividends paid throughout 2023, according to a press release.

In the first half of 2023, R$118 billion were distributed and in the same period of 2022, R$125 billion.

With the figures from the first half of the year, Meu Dividendo CEO Wendell Finotti sees a chance of a record dividend distribution in 2024. “It is an encouraging statistical result,” he comments in the press release.

Despite the discussion in Brasília about whether or not to distribute extra dividends, Petrobras contributed significantly to the growth observed in the first half of the year, due to the decision, which ended up prevailing, to pay extraordinary dividends, highlights Meu Dividendo.

The oil company distributed a total of R$55.6 billion, the highest absolute value among B3 companies. Next comes Itaú, with R$22.2 billion, and Vale, with R$12.4 billion.

In the first half of the year, 36% of the proceeds were paid in the form of Interest on Equity (JCP), below the 38% in the same period in 2023.