Internet access is practically universal, regardless of social strata, or their urban or even rural geography, network connectivity and the “free” nature of the social networks Its use has multiplied exponentially across all ages. This has generated great changes, advantages in positive viral campaigns such as the search for blood donors for a family member or friend; Yes, but the viralization of the use of this tool has also generated new challenges that try to minimize the risk of abuse of our childhood and youth in it Cyberspace that can lead to extremely dangerous serious crimes that put your image, your physical and mental health, your integrity and even your life and freedom at risk.

Since the Web represents a common place where certain profiles of child predators find a place from which to cowardly hide under a false identity, with photos and profiles of girls or boys related to the potential victim they are trying to harm, these crimes range from fraud, child pornography, child trafficking, kidnappings, exterminations, identity theft, simply speaking of cyberbullying, according to the INEGI Cyberbullying Module report in 2021, 21.7% of the internet user population experienced some situation of cyberbullying. That is: 17.7 million people aged 12 and over who used the internet through any device. Of them, 9.7 million were women (22.8%) and 8 million were men (20.6%).

According to the data of the UNESCO The proportion of children and adolescents affected by cyberbullying ranges between 5% and 21%, and girls seem to be more likely to suffer from this phenomenon than boys. However, if we increase the number of young people to that range, the number increases. at 70 percent. UNICEF calls for joint action to prevent harassment and bullying suffered by 70% of globally connected young people “Thirty years after the adoption of the Convention on the Rights of the Child and the creation of the World Wide Web, it has It’s time to focus again on the children’s digital rights”.

The reality is that our childhood and youth is at risk if we do not prepare them properly to protect themselves and learn to take care of themselves so that they know how to detect alerts that indicate a risk situation and that they know what to do and how to react. In the mission we have to protect our minors we cannot spare the efforts of society, the government, the values ​​that we promote at home and there I believe that there is a great sum on the part of the Governor Rubén Rocha Moya together with the National Public Security System, it is about the implementation of the “My Digital Self” program aimed at kindergarten and primary school children to teach them how to prevent risky situations and help protect them from a possible cyber attack or abuse. For her part, Clara Luz Flores SNSP reported that “this booklet, aimed at fathers, mothers, guardians and teachers, is for girls and boys to safely use the Internet and keep them away from risky situations that they may encounter in the social networks and prevent them from being victims of harassment by internet criminals”.

There are already several actions in favor of education and of our childhood implemented by Dr. Ruben Rocha Moya, it seems that to be a good governor you have to be a good teacher, a good father and a good grandfather; because whoever is a good father, a good grandfather and a good teacher, is clear about the importance of the safety of his sons, daughters, granddaughters and grandsons; but how governor He wants exactly the same for our children and grandchildren, that they grow up healthy, are well educated and live happily, safely and in holy peace. Good for this program “My Digital Self”at a good time for our Sinaloa children.

