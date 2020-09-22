W.When he thinks of Cathy Hummels, the first thing that probably comes to mind is her husband Mats. And then glamorous appearances in glittering outfits on red carpets – and half a million followers on Instagram.

In her new book “My detour to happiness”, which comes on the market this Thursday, she gives a little glimpse behind the dazzling facade, but also writes about very dark hours in her life. “I had lost my laugh,” it says. Because the now 32-year-old has been suffering from depression for half of her life, as she reveals in the biography.

“I was listless, couldn’t find any more joy in anything, was sad and cried a lot. There was no concrete reason for this sadness, it was just there, and I couldn’t escape it, ”writes Hummels in the book she wrote with the help of two co-authors and her brother Sebastian.

Her brother is a specialist in psychiatry and psychotherapy and has provided expertise and tips on how to deal with depression.

A normal teenager but experienced in bullying

According to the German Depression Aid Foundation About every fourth woman and every eighth man are affected by depression at some point in their life. So women are two to three times more likely to develop depression than men.

With Cathy Hummels it all started when she was just 16 years old when she was still at school. Before that, she was a completely normal teenager – but with bullying experiences, active and passive. “It was brutal for me to be excluded from my own clique.”

also read

Three years later she was overwhelmed by an inexplicable sadness for the first time, stopped eating, had been in therapy for alleged anorexia (“Mom, I don’t have an eating disorder, I’m just sad”).

Years later, when she and Mats Hummels moved from Munich to Dortmund, where he worked with BVB became a star and she studied at the Technical University, the depression came back, as she writes: “Every new day was a challenge back then, a fight with myself. I tried to carry on as normally as possible, but I actually hoped the whole thing Just time to be able to sleep. “

In 2014, her personal annus horribilis then became, as she writes in the book. It was the year in which her husband became soccer world champion with the German national team in Brazil – and Cathy Hummels, who was still called Fischer at the time, had to deal with the first shit storm of her career because her player’s wife column for the “Bild” -The newspaper was criticized as embarrassing – to say the least.

The cover of the book “Mein detour zum Glück” by Cathy Hummels Source: dpa

“A section of my life began which was marked by malice and ridicule and which should be anything but easy for me,” writes Hummels, who repeatedly completed the chapters of her book with photos, posts and comments from her Instagram profile spikes.

The important advice the father gave her

Her father describes her work as follows: “Your industry is a shark tank, and you have to assume that you will be bitten regularly.” He also gave her the most important piece of advice that helps her deal with criticism: “You have to be like a Bavarian oak. You shouldn’t itch when the wild boar rubs against you. ”Today she learned to live with the disease, writes Hummels.

also read

She went through tough school in 2014: “Back then, the public trampled me, including cleats under my shoe. Getting through this phase made me stronger. “

Hummels, now the mother of little Ludwig, said he was being treated – also with medication – and “meanwhile I am no longer afraid that the depression will break out again, because I know exactly what to do or not to do in order to be happy and to stay”.