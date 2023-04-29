During the last few weeks, every time a messenger has come to my house (and there are usually quite a few because of my work) and I have told them on the phone that I couldn’t attend to them in person because they really weren’t there, they didn’t believe it. But it was true: he was answering from my cell phone while I was shopping at the supermarket or taking a walk in the park. Between displays of disbelief and surprise, on all these occasions I have had to explain that my door is ‘smart’ and allows me this and much more thanks to three devices: an intercom Ring Intercoma lock Nuki Smart Lock 3.0 Pro and a peephole Ezviz DP2Ceach one managed from its own app.

The three devices are placed inside the house, although the first one helps to control the door of the building, while the other two do the same with the door of the house. From the outside it is only noticeable that the traditional door peephole has changed: now it is much larger, it is equipped with a camera and lights up when someone approaches. What do the neighbors think? At first, everyone was curious. Then when you explain the setup to them, they love the idea.

What can I do with this combination?

In fact, talking to the messengers is nothing more than an anecdote among all the possibilities offered by providing ‘intelligence’ to the door. Thanks to the intercom, first of all, in addition to answering the phone, I can remotely open the building portal or leave a function activated that will open it automatically when a scheduled delivery from Amazon arrives. I have to confess that I keep this last use disconnected, since I prefer to be the one who makes the decision of what to do at all times.

The smart lock, on the other hand, uses Bluetooth and Wi-Fi to detect when you approach (rather when the phone on which its app is installed approaches), and activates at the moment, opening the door of the house automatically . It is something that is very useful, for example, if you arrive loaded with shopping bags. But at the security level it is also interesting, since it is possible to give access to other users manually or create a ‘virtual copy’ of the keys to leave it with family or friends in the event that they have to enter the house at any time. certain; it will be enough for them to download the app on their phones and give them permission.

Finally, the connected peephole has its own doorbell that calls directly to the mobile, being able to speak (and see) who is in front of the door. In addition, it records a few seconds each time someone is in this area and stores these small videos on a memory card or in the cloud for days and time slots. Therefore, in the event of any incident, it is very easy to review what has happened. In fact, on one occasion a neighbor found the doormat “up”, and she was scared thinking that it could be a sign of possible thieves: we could quickly verify that it was an oversight of the cleaning staff. In this sense, although the Ezviz peephole incorporates a function that sends a warning every time it detects movement in front of it, a few days after starting to use it I deactivated it: the notifications were common —and annoying.

What is a normal day like? When I get up and say good morning to Alexa, the assistant informs me of the weather, if I have an event and unlocks (does not open) the door of the house, whose lock we left ‘locked’ overnight

Part of the installation of the lock on the door controlled via mobile technology.

In day to day

What would a ‘normal’ day be like with this door? When I get up in the morning, I usually say good morning to Alexa. With this greeting, the assistant informs us of the weather that she will do, if I have any event scheduled and unlocks (which does not open) the door of the house, whose lock we left ‘locked’ during the night. When we leave, a message on the Apple Watch informs me that the door has been opened and closed and, normally, I press on the shortcut to lock it from the watch itself. If one day I don’t remember or my hands are full and I can’t do it, as soon as I leave the garage and walk about 50 meters away, another warning pops up: “It seems that you are moving away, do you want to lock the lock?” I accept and continue with my journey.

Throughout the day a messenger always arrives: when he calls the phone a call ‘skips’ through the Ring app. I open it, even when he’s not there and, normally, I ask him to leave the package with the doorman of the building; he is trustworthy, so on some occasions I call him to come home and leave him at the entrance: I see when he arrives, I open it and, when he leaves, I lock the door again from a distance.

The first to return home is my partner: when he is going up in the elevator, the lock detects that he is approaching and opens by itself. As soon as this happens, also automatically, the Nuki app informs me: “Pablo has opened the door”. If someone who is not authorized by the smart lock uses a key, I also find out: “Someone has opened the door”. And if I don’t know who it might be, I have a chance to check what’s going on.

Some Additional Considerations

Is it necessary to take into account any additional consideration that has to do, for example, with the legality of recording images? If a security camera was used that was continuously active, the authorization of the community would be essential, but digital peepholes are not subject to the data protection law, so a permit is not necessary. In fact, in Spain there have been some claims in this regard that have always been filed: the AEPD considers that since they are only activated when standing in front of the door and through them you can see the same as from a traditional peephole, there is no breach of the law, as stated in this sentence.

