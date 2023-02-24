Edith, the student who was hit last Monday by a drunk driver in Ciudad Juárez, Chihuahua, She was watched by her family and later they gave her their last goodbye in the San Rafael cemetery, where her parents expressed their pain and demanded justice when they found out that she wasThe person responsible will release his process after paying 30,000 pesos.

“This is an injustice, my daughter’s life is not worth 30,000 pesos,” said Edith’s father, upon hearing the resolution of a judge who decided to release his daughter’s murderer.

And it is that during the hearing held on Thursday morning, the Public Ministry requested the preventive detention for Eliot Daniel SC, however, the Judge decided to impose as a precautionary measure having to go to sign for a year, in addition to paying as a guarantee 30 thousand pesos, in two installments.

After the sentence, Edith’s father was very angry, pointing out that the judge sold himself, since he could not find any other reason for her to have made that decision.

It’s unfair because they didn’t even let me see him, they didn’t tell us anything, Mr. Castañón told me that he was going to tell us and he didn’t tell us, Mr. José de los Santos Osorio continued to answer with a broken voice.

In addition, he assured that they were not notified that Thursday would be the hearing, so now they are going to appeal this decision, since justice has to be done.

He took a life, my daughter’s life, there has to be justice, my daughter is not worth 30 thousand pesos, she recriminated over and over again.

Edith’s father assured that he will request a meeting with his lawyers so that Eliot goes to jail and pays for the reckless homicide of Edith, who was a CECyTECH student.

Witnesses mentioned that the driver is a student of Campus II of the Ciudad Juárez Technological Institute (ITCJ) of Ciudad del Conocimiento, which is located right in front of Cecytech, and that at the end of classes he had had a few beers with other classmates, so that he left the place without precaution and when trying to brake he lost control of the vehicle, hitting Edith, which caused his death.

