“I cannot accept that my daughter, for having expressed an opinion shared by so many people, has been silenced, banned, eliminated”: is the outburst of Viktoria Dedola, the mother of Giulietta, the 11-year-old girl who he retorted to the influencer Chiara Ferragni in one of his Instagram posts. The entrepreneur had published a photo of her naked covering her breasts with her hands: “What is the message for us girls? That to get noticed we have to get naked? I don’t find it a good message to send,” the young woman replied, generating a lot of debate in her comments.

“The message for everyone, girls and not, from me is very simple: no one can judge us or make us feel wrong”, Ferragni replied. However, the profile was closed to the little girl given her age. “With the closure of the profile we lose five years of memories, of competitions, of beautiful moments shared with the equestrian community”, the mother tells Corriere della Sera. And even the father shows his disappointment: “I think we should have more faith in the critical spirit of the kids, who have their head on their shoulders”.

The very young added: “In my opinion everyone can feel free even wearing a sweatshirt, and it’s not like they have to let the world know. When one of my older friends posts a photo of her from behind, with her hair covering her butt, I tell her that she doesn’t seem appropriate to me, because we are not at the sea ”. Instagram’s policies are clear: the minimum age to join the social network is 13, but the profiles of users up to 17 have limitations compared to those of adults.