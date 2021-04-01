Emma is “almost five years old,” with beautiful big blue eyes, and a “fucking syndrome.” This is how his mother, the humorist Raquel Sastre, describes him. No pretty metaphors, no detours. The reality as it is. “The best thing is not to lie saying that everything is wonderful,” he confesses. At eighteen months, their daughter was diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) and just three months later, her pediatric neurologist confirmed that she also had Pheland-McDermid, a rare genetic disease that causes intellectual disability and a lack of language. “We found out on December 22. While people celebrated that they had won the lottery, we shit on everything because of our bad luck. A year later we realized that we had actually won the jackpot for many reasons. First, because Emma is little affected, because she was diagnosed very early, because she started early care right away, because her heart is fine and because, for now, she has not convulsed … She does not pronounce very well, but who knows if that It is because of the syndrome or because she is from Murcia ”, jokes the comedian and scriptwriter of programs like ‘El Hormiguero or the series’ La que se avecina’.

Humor, that of all colors, has always been very present in Raquel’s life. So much so that he has made it his profession. But not only that. Laughter has been his “lifeline” on numerous occasions, “especially in the most complicated ones”. Also with Emma. «I cling to a joke, whatever it is. I need it for entertainment, but also to reduce sadness and alleviate pain. Families of children with disabilities should make humor and not war. And not only because it helps us to cope, but because that way we will not waste energy on things that will not solve the situation of our little ones and we can use them on those that really will, such as having quality early care, fighting for a adequate education for each case or get both economic and labor aid.

An attitude to the adversities of life that the Murcian comedian tries to keep afloat every day to “cope in the best possible way” not only caring for Emma but also that of her other two children: José, “a teenager on the vine hooked on screens “, and Lucia,” another adolescent fond of Japanese manga. Not forgetting her husband, Joserra, “a pediatrician … with an asperger point,” another autism spectrum disorder. «With this family painting as to not take things with humor. There are days when our house seems like the scene of a sitcom, “he admits.

Raquel Sastre has just published ‘Risas al punto de sal’ (Ed. Planeta), a story in which she narrates with a great sense of humor but without half measures her experience as the mother of a girl with a disability. «It is not a book for ‘offended’. Raquel takes the bull by the horns from minute one ”, warns the Magician More in the prologue.

«From the moment you know that your daughter suffers from a disease that will make her dependent for her whole life, your reality changes. I’ve become an ex-individual, ”she explains wryly. In his own experience, the first thing he would advise parents when there is a suspicion or diagnosis of ASD is to “do the same as with any other syndrome, illness, special condition or psychomotor retardation. Putting yourself in the hands of professionals and fleeing from carnival charlatans who use the despair of parents to sell us smoke ».

He said ‘fuck’! »



Emma was fortunate that she was diagnosed very quickly and her parents were able to pay for early care sessions, “one of the keys” for these types of patients to lead a better quality of life. The mean age to detect a case of Phelean-McDermid is six years, «Since at that age it is usually clear that in addition to autism and the absence of language they have hypotonia (decreased muscle tone), epilepsy or they may have had health problems related to respiratory, heart, kidney, brain, gastrointestinal diseases … The problem is that these episodes are not always clear and the syndrome can go unnoticed. Nor do they have physical features that make them easily identifiable beyond a broad forehead and nose with a bulbous tip, full cheeks, or long, abundant eyelashes.. “The one with the parents, however, is very easy to identify: bruises all over the place,” says Raquel, to whom her daughter burst the nasal septum with a head butt. “I would tell everyone Emma 1: cocaine, 0. As a joke, of course.”

Raquel also remembers as a “great victory” the day her daughter screamed “Fuck!” after weeks of therapy without getting a word out of him. “And we did what no good parent worth its salt would do: we celebrated. We called family, friends and we did not tweet it because we did not want anyone to pester us that it is our fault because surely they had heard us. “