Adrian Hyseni, father and grandfather of the 4 victims of the Reggio Emilia accident, recounted the drama experienced in these days

They are all still very much tried by what happened last Sunday evening in Reggio Emilia, precisely on the stretch of the Via Emilia near Cadé. Most destroyed of all is Adrian Hyseni, the father of Shane, Rejana and Resat and grandfather of little Mattias, the four victims of the ugly road crash that took place around 20:00.

They had just passed 20:00 last Sunday when the inhabitants of Cadè, a small town near Reggio Emilia, heard a loud roar coming from the Via Emilia.

That stretch of road, used by many motorists as an alternative to the A1 motorway, had already often been the scene of unpleasant episodes road.

The Fiat Stilo in which 5 people were traveling, for reasons yet to be ascertained, has been released off road at high speed and it went crashing into the boundary wall of a rusticbreaking it down.

Upon their arrival, the health workers and the fire brigade found one chilling scene. The car was reduced to a heap of metal sheets and, inside them, five people.

Four of them, including three minors, were already lifeless. These were Shane Hyseni of 22 years, his two brothers of 8 and 11 years Rejana and Resatand the little one Mattiashis son of only one and a half years.

The man who was driving the vehicle, Orjol Lame, 30, Shane’s husband and Mattias’s dad was the only one still alive. Immediately transported to the hospital in the Romagna province, he is still struggling to live.

Reggio Emilia: the torment of Adrian Hyseni

Reached by journalists, Adrian Hysenifather and grandfather of the four victims of the terrifying accident in Reggio Emilia, recounted the tragic moments of that evening.

The man explained that his daughter Shane had come to him in the late afternoon and enthusiastically told him they would go everyone to eat sushi.

My daughter had insisted so much. Then they all went to a Japanese restaurant in Reggio and I was calm. So much so that I fell asleep.

Then suddenly it is the phone rang, said the man. It was the Municipal Police who warned him of what had happened.

“A tragedy without explanation“Said the man. His matemother and grandmother of the victims, who arrived at the scene of the accident accused a sickness and was transported to the Parma hospital for treatment.

Hopefully in an awakening of the man who was driving the car, also to have some clarifications regarding the dynamics of the claim.