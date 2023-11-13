The small one Then Gregory she’s dead. She passed away at 1.45am, after British doctors disconnected the machinery. She had overcome a respiratory crisis, but perhaps the little girl herself understood that this world, so cruel, was not for her. It was her father, devastated by grief, who made the sad announcement to the world. Italy had tried to welcome her, to help her parents save her, to keep her alive. But the judge at the High Court in London did not accept the transfer “in the best interests of the child”.

My wife Clare and I are angry, heartbroken and ashamed. The NHS and the courts not only took away her chance to live, they also took away the dignity of dying in her home. They managed to take Indi’s body and dignity, but they will never be able to take her soul. I knew she was special, from the day she was born. They tried to get rid of her without anyone knowing, but Clare and I made sure that she would be remembered forever.

His parents fought until the end, unfortunately emerging defeated from every legal appeal. The Bambino Gesù hospital in Rome had offered to take care of little Indi Gregory, and Giorgia Meloni granted her urgent Italian citizenship a few days ago. However, the London Court did not allow her mother and father to take her to Italy, to try to save her with experimental treatments. And he didn’t even allow them the end of life at home. The judge gave the OK to pull the plugs and they could only watch as they did it turned off slowlywhile his life was taken and torn away by those doctors in white coats.

The 8-month-old girl was suffering from a rare disease. They pulled the plugs in her “best interests”. Now her father continues to scream, because of the loss of his little girl let it not be in vain. Feel ashamed of humanity, it is angry and saddened. The lives of these two parents ended together with that of their little Indi.