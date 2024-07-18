Her daughter always came home sad from school and the reason pushed this woman to divorce her husband

This is the story of a marriage full of lies and betrayals. The story is told by Dani, the protagonist, who after nine years spent with her husband and beloved daughter has discovered that she has lived in a bubble of misunderstandings, false promises and ambiguity.

anatomy of a failed marriage: the story of dani and ellie

Dani and Nathan met in high school and decided to build their future by sharing their life journey. They celebrated their wedding shortly after graduation and in a few years they started a family blessed by the presence of little Ellie.

Everything seemed to be going well, when Nathan started to be distant and to denigrate Dani. He accused her of neglecting herself and her husband and of not being a good mother for their daughter. Tired of the constant arguments, the young woman gave up in the hope that with the passage of time everything would return to normal.

Miraculously, a new job offer came in for Nathan that required transfer in another city. Her husband took care of all the details, including enrolling Ellie in her new school. The days full of new things brought a breath of fresh air to the family, even though the couple’s daughter always seemed to be sad and distant. Despite Dani’s constant attempts to find out what was bothering the little girl, Ellie had withdrawn into a typical teenage silence.

One day Ellie’s shocking revelation:

“I don’t want Miss Allen to be my mother! I want you to be my mother!”

The house of cards on which Dani had built his life suddenly collapsed. That same evening he forced the Husband to reveal the truth to her: Nathan was having an affair with Ellie’s teacher and had already had a fling before.

Shaken by the failure and buried by the avalanche of lies of the last nine years, Dani has taken charge of her life. She transferred Ellie to another school and began the divorce proceedings. Despite the difficulties that a separation brings, mother and daughter can proudly say that they have made it. Together they are ready to face a new chapter made with the love and determination that they have been able to demonstrate in this story.