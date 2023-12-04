













Netflix anime series are becoming more and more popular, Their narratives work hard along with the quality of the animation. Slowly they manage to position themselves among the audience. However, there are many differences with respect to the Japanese anime installments, from which they are quite distinguished. Despite this, some series are pleasant enough.

My Daemon It is a short installment that has dynamic animation and a classic story. Let’s see what else it has to offer.

Everything you need to know about My Daemon

What is My Daemon about?

My Daemon It is set in a post-apocalyptic world. After a nuclear attack, the particles remaining from the event caused them to appear the daemon, which are mutant creatures with very specific powers. However, its strange appearance causes repulsion to humans who also fear that its overpopulation will marginalize them, even from their cities.

Because of this, Daemon are treated as repulsive beings and are hunted by people. Even though some are harmless; Others are aggressive only because they are attacked. There is also a peace society that researches daemons to derive scientific benefits from them. However, she is usually quite terrible and inhumane because she does not consider daemon even as animals, but rather as monsters.

Source: Netflix

In this world is located the society of Tachibana Kento, who is a particular child, because he was also contaminated by the particles that generated the daemon. For this reason, the little one has a particular mark on his face and is capable of communicating with creatures – although we will not know this until later.

Kento finds a particle and raises it for a school project. However, it grows until it becomes a kind of sinewy dog ​​with eyes everywhere. The daemon produces a sound that sounds like “Anna”, which is why Kendo decides to call her that way. The little boy is marginalized for being different and has no friends, which is why Anna becomes his faithful and only companion.

It should be noted that Kento is an only child and his mother goes through several financial hardships, however, she loves him so much that, Even though everyone harasses her to get rid of the daemon, she does not give in because she knows how special it is to her son.

However, little does he know that Anna is very particular, as she turns out to be the storage daemon. Those of this type are capable of storing almost anything, they share space with others of their species. And that is precisely why the president of the Peace Association wants her, there is a quite emotional reason why he will send hunters for the daemon.

Hunters are people who use collars to force daemon to obey them. However, they tend to be quite cruel to creatures. Therefore, when daemon are able to break free, they usually kill their trainers.

Source: Netflix

In one of the first approaches, a cruel trainer ends up murdering Kento’s mother in an attempt to murder Anna, after which the boy will begin a journey in search of the legendary daemon that can reverse time to resurrect her. Although he will also be fleeing from the different trainers who want to kidnap Anna for the great reward she represents.

The most interesting thing about My Daemon

The most interesting thing about the series, despite having quite expected classic knots, is that It manages to change planes quickly and in a simple and fluid way. Each new narrative plot that is proposed does not feel forced.

In fact, after this we will meet Miss Kaede Houjo who is the president’s granddaughter; and that she also has to do directly with her grandfather’s goal to get Anna. Because some storage daemon ate the entire island where the girl’s mother was conducting studies.

Source: Netflix

We can also meet high officials who will go after Kento and Anna, but after meeting them they will forge a deep bond and end up becoming friends and even family. We must remember that, because Kento is infected with daemon particles, his life expectancy is short, but the plot will take a nice twist regarding this.

Towards the end, a new enemy will appear solely to prove the daemon’s worth in time limits, they prove to be more human than the people themselves and in this way, By avoiding a genocide, humans and daemon will be able to coexist.

What type of series is My daemon?

The series is entertaining, the narrative knots are not special, but they have a good rhythm. For its part, the animation and movement can be a little uncomfortable, but not too much, because it is played with a lot of light and more Sci-Fi elements. In fact, It’s not until the end that things get bloodier, before that everything is pretty calm.

The animation is full of light and dynamic colors, and these, combined with the movement and textures, are quite humorous.

Neither the animation nor the narration are complex as such, although there is a lot of appeal to differences – otherness of the world -, nor are they presented in such a grotesque way – compared to other series -. So this title is quite light and friendly.

It could also be considered a rather sweet delivery, in which affections and affinities guide the entire narrative. However, the most understandable is that of Kento’s family, his and Anna’s mother. The others are a bit forced.

Source: Netflix

We’ll even see how Anna evolves solely for the purpose of protecting Kento! It’s quite moving.

On the other hand, the sound is almost non-existent. And perhaps it could have made a big difference. In general it is a well-made series, but without something sufficiently purposeful.

We recommend you: Tales from the Loop is the science fiction series you didn’t know you had to see

Where can I watch My Daemon? How many chapters does it have?

The series is a Netflix exclusive, so it is only available in their catalog; consists of thirteen episodes lasting approximately 25 to 30 minutes.

Should I watch My daemon?

The truth is that if you have seen any anime or post-apocalyptic and Sci-Fi installments, this title will not give you something quite new. Even the sentimental part seems overworked.

However, if you’re not looking for something to put on while you do something else, it’s quite nice. Also if you haven’t seen series like this, it could be kind of a cool staple.

