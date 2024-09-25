A family massacre that saw as protagonists a daughter and her mother, Martina Gleboni and Giusi Massetti. The two were killed by the girl’s father, who was also the woman’s husband, Roberto Gleboni. What happened?

Nuoro Massacre

Here is some information about these two women who died because of human cruelty.

Roberto Gleboni kills his daughter and his partner

A real one family massacre what he decided to carry out Roberto Gleboni, a man who has always been a worker in life. The 50 year old has in fact decided to take his life wife and to the daughter, Giusi Massetti and Martina Gleboni.

The house of the massacre

Unfortunately his fury also overwhelmed his youngest son, Francis Gleboniwho was only 13 years old. Unlike the other victims, he did not die instantly, but arrived at the hospital in very serious conditions and unfortunately passed away after a long agony.

Roberto’s fury was not only directed against his family, but also against his neighbor. Paul Sannathe owner of the Gleboni family home. The man finally decided to shoot the mother and a third son. After all this Roberto decided to end his life too.

Who were Martina Gleboni and Giusi Massetti?

The first two victims of this terrible massacre are precisely Martina and the mother Giusi. Martina she was a 26-year-old girl who had a good relationship with her family and, apparently, she was crazy about her father. On her graduation day she thanked him and went so far as to describe him as the greatest love of her life.

Giusi and Martina

Giusi she was instead a loving mother who loved her children above all else and who would have done anything for them. In life she was a housewife and perhaps not even she was aware of what fate had in store for their family.

Only two people managed to stay alive after this terrible episode. We are talking about the mom of the murderer and of the son 14 years old, who will have to live with the idea of ​​no longer having a family to rely on.