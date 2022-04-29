After the fake news that spread yesterday regarding his alleged death, Mino Raiola silences everyone with a message on Twitter

Officially denied the news that had spread yesterday, shortly after lunchtime, concerning the death of Mino Raiola, the sports agent of many European football champions. After Zangrillo’s denial, also that of the FIFA agent himself arrived, who on his Twitter account showed anger at the fake news that yesterday made the rounds of the web.

It was just past lunchtime, yesterday, when the web and the Italian news programs were not filled with the news of the death by Mino Raiola, the super agent of champions.

About an hour later, an official press release arrived from Alberto Zangrilloprimary director of the Anesthesia and General and Cardio-Thoraco-Vascular Resuscitation Unit of the San Raffaele Hospital in Milan.

The doctor, who has been treating Raiola since last January for one very severe lung diseasehe wrote:

I am outraged by phone calls from pseudo journalists speculating on the life of a man who is fighting.

They would be very serioustherefore, the conditions of the most famous and powerful sports agent in the world, but he is still alive and fighting with all his might to survive.

Mino Raiola’s answer

TO officially and definitively deny the rumor concerning his death, shortly after, Mino Raiola himself thought of it.

On the his account Twitterthe same one in which he announced in January the treatment for the lung disease he was facing, wrote:

My current state of health for those wondering: pissed off! Since for the second time in four months they gave me up for dead. Now it seems that I am also able to resurrect.

In the meantime, some of his people have also moved assisted more illustrious. Zlatan Ibrahimovic, for example, was seen arriving in the Milanese medical facility in the early hours of the afternoon, where he spent a afternoon together to the one who has represented it for over 20 years.

Mario Balotelli, who like Zlatan started his career in football that counts also and above all thanks to Mino, has entrusted social media with a message to instill strength and courage in his attorney.