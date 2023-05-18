Last year, several environmentalists pitched a bold idea to Africa’s top climate negotiators: A technology called solar geoengineering could shield their countries from the worst effects of climate change.they said. While insisting they were unbiased, representatives of the Carnegie Climate Governance Initiative said these technologies, which claim to be able to reshape the climate itself, either by dimming the Sun’s rays or by reflecting sunlight away from Earth, could quickly and economically reverse the tide of dangerously rising temperatures—and that poor countries might have the most to gain.

It wasn’t the first time Westerners had tried to persuade Africans that solar engineering projects might suit us.. And it will not be the last one. In May, another international non-profit organization, the Paris-based Global Commission for the Reduction of Climate Risks from Overshoots, will hold an event in Nairobi to help raise support for research on solar geoengineering and other related technologies that , he says, could be useful in reducing risks when the world exceeds its global warming targets.

As a climate expert, I consider these environmental manipulation techniques extremely risky. And as an expert on African climate, I object to the idea that Africa should become a testing ground for its use. Even if solar geoengineering can help divert heat and improve climate conditions on land—a prospect that is unproven at any relevant scale—it is not a long-term solution to climate change. It also sends a message to the world that we can continue to overconsume and pollute because we can engineer the problem.

The solar engineering technology attracting the most attention would use balloons or planes to spray large amounts of aerosols—tiny particles of, say, sulfur dioxide or engineered nanoparticles—into the stratosphere to dim sunlight. It’s called solar radiation management and it’s highly speculative. Without using the entire Earth as a laboratory, it’s impossible to know if it would mitigate anything, let alone how it would affect ecosystems, people, and the global climate.

Other proposed techniques include covering deserts with plastic; genetically modify plants to have brighter, more reflective leaves; create or make whiter clouds; and deploy millions of mirrors in space. Everyone’s goal is to counteract warming by reducing the amount of sunlight reaching the planet and reflecting it back into the stratosphere.

Africa is already suffering the effects of climate change, including droughts, floods and erratic weather. And while proponents of geoengineering see these technologies as a solution to those problems, the technologies run the risk of altering local and regional weather patterns—intensifying droughts or floods, for example, or disrupting monsoon cycles. And the long-term impact on regional weather and seasons is still largely unknown.

The livelihood of millions, perhaps billions, of people could be undermined.

In theory, these technologies would also have to be implemented essentially forever. Failing to do so would trigger suppressed warming of carbon dioxide still accumulating in the atmosphere in a temperature spike known as a “termination shock.” One study found that the temperature change after ending solar radiation management could be up to four times greater than that caused by climate change itself.

The other risk is that geoengineering will divert attention and investment from building renewable energy and other climate solutions in Africa. Lack of access to capital is perhaps the biggest obstacle for countries that want to reduce fossil fuels.

However, funding does not appear to be a problem for geoengineering researchers, particularly American ones.

But should we even be studying geoengineering? More than 400 senior climate scientists and academics from around the world have called for an International Agreement No Use of Solar Geoengineering. If brought before the UN, it could result in a ban on research into this technology.

Regardless, supporters have tried to tempt African governments by offering to fund research projects, arguing that more research will shed more light on the dangers and benefits of the technology. One such organization, the Degrees Initiative, says its mission is to put “developing countries at the center” of the discussion on managing solar radiation. But it seems to be a way of trying to make Africa a test case for an unproven technology.

A striking example of untamed solar geoengineering is the case of US startup Make Sunsets, which recently launched balloons from Mexico to inject sulfur into the atmosphere, claiming this would offset carbon emissions. The data on the final location of the balloons, what happened to the released particles, and any impact on warming were never made public.

The Mexican government was unaware of the exercise until after the fact, at which point officials quickly announced a ban on solar geoengineering activities. The decision to test the technology without permission or notice was reckless, and the decision to do so in Latin America echoed some of the worst aspects of colonialism.

African nations must strongly resist allowing their territories to be used for experiments like this. These technologies are potentially dangerous and a huge distraction from the real change that we all know the richest nations must make if we hope to overcome climate devastation.

