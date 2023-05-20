“I decided to go back to Italy. I did my job here, but I can’t stay away from Italy at a difficult time”: Giorgia Meloni leaves the Hiroshima G7 early given the emergency in Emilia-Romagna and in the final press conference of the event, she warns that she has shared the decision with the other leaders, who expressed their solidarity with the catastrophe. “I need to give the necessary answers. The government is mobilized, my conscience requires me to return”, adds the premier, who underlines how difficult it is to make “a quantification” of the funds to be used “but we will find the resources in the folds of our budgets. Measures will be needed to relieve families and businesses” and loosen “bureaucratic rules”.

Among the central topics of the summit in Japan is the war in Ukraine. “Even Zelensky understood perfectly,” Meloni said about his need to return to Italy. But he doesn’t back down from supporting the attacked country: “He knows he can fully count on Italy’s support at 360 degrees”. Does this mean that Italy will participate in supplying F16s to Kiev? “We don’t have these fighters – he replied – we will make an evaluation together with the allies on the possible training of Ukrainian pilots. It is a decision that we have not yet taken and that we will discuss with the allies”.

Finally, the premier revealed that the 2024 G7 will be held in Italy in mid-June and “the venue will be Puglia, the southern hemisphere will be central. We chose Puglia because it has a symbolic meaning, linked to its geographical position”.