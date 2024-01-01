He Neymar cruise It came to an end last Friday and the forward took advantage of the moment to go to social networks and talk about the event. He 'Neymar on the high seas sailed from Saints, on December 26, and took passengers to see the New Year's Eve in Rio de Janeiro.

It may be of interest to you: Video | Luis Díaz starts 2024 inspired: goal disallowed and penalty generated in Liverpool

In an Instagram post, the player thanked the fans and artists who performed on the cruise. Neymar He wrote that he never imagined the experience, that “feeling the love of the people and seeing the family having fun” was different.

And he took the opportunity to send a message to the people who criticized him for partying while recovering from the cruciate ligament and meniscus injury in one of his knees.

“Who knew I would have my name on a cruise ship. I never imagined that and being able to enjoy it, feel the care of my people and see my family having fun was really different. Unfortunately, it can't serve everyone on the ship, but I did it best I could… For those who were not my condolences“, wrote.

What did Neymar's Cruzeiro include?

The cruise guaranteed entertainment during the 72 hours of the tour, with casinos, specialty shops, bowling, a game room, 4D cinema, water park, gym, spa, theatrical shows and gastronomic options from around the world. In addition, the passengers had the presence of Neymarfamily and friends of the star on the boat.

Also: Karim Benzema appeared: the player's whereabouts are known after his unexpected absence

Upon arrival at their cabin, each passenger receives a gift kit from the event sponsors. Those who secured their place in one of the rooms received some items from We Pink, beauty products company owned by the influencer Virgínia Fonseca, a cap and a t-shirt and two personalized glasses.

The interior of the ship has decoration that pays tribute to the player. In addition to the gallery with several photographs of Neymar, The cruise has a space with all the shirts of the teams he played for, simulating a locker room, and a panel with several images of the player throughout his career.

The luxurious ship also features a jeweled staircase, elevators and a huge stage, designed for large events, installed on the roof.

SPORTS

With information from O Globo de Brasil (GDA).

More news in EL TIEMPO