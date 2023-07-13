the senator Xóchitl Gálvez has emphatically rejected the accusations regarding her company’s contracts during the PAN governments, arguing that there is nothing illegal in said transactions.

This morning, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador stated that he will ask businessman Claudio X. González to investigate the contracts he received the company of Xóchilt Gálvez in the period of Vicente Fox and as a delegate to Miguel Hidalgo.

In response, Gálvez pointed out that his company, for 31 years, has been dedicated to providing services to those who hire it, which is reflected in the existence of contracts with various departments of the current federal government, such as Banobras and the Felipe Ángeles International Airport.

In Saltillo, Coahuila, The legislator responded to the president’s accusations López Obrador, who insinuated that Gálvez had benefited from contracts during his tenure as head of the National Commission of Indigenous Peoples during the government of Vicente Fox.

“My company is so cool that your government hires itBecause that’s what I’m here for, to provide services to whoever wants to hire me, because I have never given a cochupo nor have I ever given a moche or anything like that,” said the woman from Hidalgo.

The senator asked that her company be investigated, but also stated that she had never received yellow envelopes, unlike the brother of President López Obrador.

Gálvez defended the legality of the contracts signed by his maintenance company and stressed that payments are made by electronic transfer.

He also challenged President López Obrador to investigate his activities and review the records, and highlighted the seriousness and professionalism of his company for having been hired to provide supplies to the Santa Lucía airport.

The senator reminded the president that companies are meant to provide services to those who request them and generate jobs, regardless of who the customer is.

“I am going to ask Claudio X. González here to investigate the Xóchitl company, and the contracts he has received from the government when he was an official in the Fox government and when he was head of government,” she declared in her morning press conference in president López Obrador.