Sharjah (Union)

The Health Education Department of the Supreme Council for Family Affairs in Sharjah is preparing to launch the activities of the “Sahbati 2021” program, during the period from 4-17 July, in cooperation with Zayed University, the University of Sharjah and the Sharjah Police Academy. The state level and allocated to adolescents, to spread health awareness among adolescents to encourage them to adopt healthy behavioral patterns, qualify them to be ambassadors among their peers, and enable them to raise awareness and educate in the fields of health and nutrition. Eman Rashid Saif, Director of the Department, pointed out that this year’s Sahbati program has a special character as it focuses on young people to enhance their health awareness and graduate a batch of young health educators, and to give them the opportunity to actively contribute to achieving the vision of the Emirate of Sharjah to be a healthy and friendly city for children and young people and an environment free from diseases.

She explained that the program focuses on an important aspect related to training adolescents in dealing with pandemics, crises and health disasters.