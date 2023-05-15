The Minister of Labor and Employment, Luiz Marinho, advocated putting an end to the anniversary withdrawal of the Severance Pay Fund (FGTS), which, in his view, is an injustice and a punishment for workers. This is because the mechanism prevents those who choose to withdraw funds from the fund in case of resignation.

“My commitment as Minister of Labor is to put an end to this injustice,” he told the Free Channelfrom the Rede Bandeirantes, aired this Sunday, the 14th. “We are going to put an end to this injustice, but for that we need to change the law”. He said he is certain that the National Congress will be sensitive enough to resolve this issue.

The minister added that the FGTS has important functions, the main one being to protect workers in case of job loss. There is also the role of helping to finance housing policy in the country. In all these aspects, the low-income worker is the greatest beneficiary, Marinho pointed out.