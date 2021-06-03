Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

After its success in implementing many voluntary initiatives, the Friends of the Environment Association launched the “My Clothes” application under the slogan “You are good”, which is an invitation to donate used clothes, so that everyone who wants to donate can enter their data and address and specify the things they want to donate and the time It suits him, which facilitates communication with him from the concerned authority, coordination with him, and setting the date of his visit.

Dr. Ibrahim Ali Mohammed, President of the Friends of the Environment Association and Vice President of the Gulf Environment Network, stated that this humanitarian initiative aims to spread volunteer work and contribute to drawing a smile on the faces of needy families. He called on all segments of society to interact positively with the “My Clothes” initiative, stressing that the initiative has been circulated throughout the country and is witnessing an unparalleled turnout. He pointed out that the initiative was implemented as a pilot phase in various parts of the country, and after it achieved great success, this application “My Clothes” was launched during the month of Ramadan, explaining that in just two weeks, more than 10 tons of used clothes were collected, and it is expected to be collected within a year more From 50 tons, he pointed out that there is a great response from all nationalities, religions, and institutions, including schools.

He stressed that many people donate new clothes, pointing out that, in coordination with several parties, clothes are collected, sterilized, sorted, donated and recycled.

He added that private cars are provided to reach homes and receive donations from families of used clothes, pointing out that the association does not want to burden donors with the trouble of searching for boxes or places to put their donations, they just have to communicate through the application and choose the appropriate time to receive the donation.