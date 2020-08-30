July 19, 2020 marked the 120th anniversary of line N ° 1 of the Paris metro. (MAXPPP)

franceinfo: the global pandemic is killing public transport. Cécile Maisonneuve, in my city tomorrow, will the metro, buses and other trams be just an old memory?

Cecile Maisonneuve : During the confinement, the young Parisians confined were listening, hold on tight, to the noises of the Parisian metro on YouTube. So here they are reassured, they can hear them again, they have not changed. But for the rest, nothing will be the same: CTs will have to reinvent themselves. The international transport forum speaks of “reprogramming”.

Physical distancing requires, we have changed our habits: many took our car back, some adopted the bicycle, we telework a lot more, and for others, we have decided to leave the big cities. The city of the twentieth century, metro, work sleep, everyone at the same pace, it’s definitely over.

But, when the crisis is over, aren’t we going to go back to our old ways?

In fact, this change had started before the crisis. The INSEE figures show it clearly: yes, more and more French people are settling in cities, yes but in the urban outskirts, where we will never build a tram or metro because it would be too expensive by compared to the number of people who would take them. This explains why, while more than 75 billion euros have been invested in the construction of public transport networks in French cities since the 1990s, over this same period, the proportion of French people who use their car to go to work has not changed: 80% on average, a figure which rises to 95% on the outskirts of cities.

How, under these conditions, to adapt public transport to this new reality?

The real challenge today for public transport is to better articulate with other modes of transport to meet a demand that has exploded like a puzzle. In the city of the 21st century, I start my journey by car, I continue it by tram and I end it by bike or scooter. Building this mobility system there means a lot of investment in electricity and digital. This is the real challenge for public transport which will emerge financially dry from the health crisis. They do not have a choice, however, otherwise the heart attack that overwhelmed them with the confinement could well become a chronic disease of the heart.