A traffic jam in Milan. (CARLO COZZOLI / MAXPPP)

franceinfo: In 2019, cities around the world saw millions of young people parade to denounce the inaction of States in the fight against the climate crisis. Will the city tomorrow take over from States to save the planet, Cécile Maisonneuve?

Cécile Maisonneuve: Indeed, the impressive events organized in cities around the world have reminded us that the fight against the climate crisis is not up to the recommendations of scientists.

What States do not do, will cities know how to do?

Yes, cities want and can become the epicenter of the race against the clock of climate change.

But are they credible when we know that it is they who are responsible for … 70% of greenhouse gas emissions?

It is precisely because they are at the heart of the problem that they want to be at the heart of the solutions! First, they will have no choice: when nearly 60% of the world’s population is urban, a figure which could reach 75% in thirty years, it is their inhabitants themselves who will increasingly demand to live. in liveable cities. Because that’s what is at stake: for example, the rise in temperatures will make some cities, including in France, difficult to live in for several weeks of the year. The other reason that puts them in pole position is that cities are in competition with each other: that’s good news! They all aim to attract residents and investors. Their positioning in the fight against the climate crisis will be a lever of attractiveness.

They have the ambition to act but do they have the means?

Their first lever for action is that they control the two main sources of CO2 emissions in France: buildings and mobility. Of course, they need the state, especially in a very centralized country like France. But they already have effective tools such as urban travel plans, the local urban plan. Their second lever of action is their ability to cooperate with each other: they are competitors, yes, but also partners. Remember the reaction of the mayor of Pittsburgh, Bill Peduto, when Donald Trump announced that the United States was leaving the Paris agreement by saying that his subject was Pittsburgh, not Paris. Bill Peduto answered him “my subject is Pittsburgh AND Paris”. A wonderful way to explain the daily work that networks of cities around the world do to learn, progress, and respond. In a context of rising protectionism, withdrawal of States, cities