By the time comes out on the screens A country that stands wise, by David Dufresne, questioning in an urgent and necessary way the transformation of a republican police of protection into oppressive security forces, it is not useless to connect the so many head injuries to what has become our daily life, that of our masked faces. As in March, when we wondered in these lines, not on the benefit of confinement, but on the form of the biopolitical coup de force and what it would entail as consequences of liberticidal on our lives, there is no question here to discuss the effectiveness of wearing the mask. If it serves to demonstrate a civic gesture of solidarity and benevolence towards those who have fragile health and our elders, this can be explained. However, in this rise of all that is imposed on us against this virus – of which objectively nobody understands the real danger any more, the scientists contradicting themselves, apart from the flow of money which is preparing around the vaccines -, it is our strongest identity which is now invisible. If there is one space where all the beauty of the world is concentrated, it is on our faces, of all shapes, all colors, all expressions. We are our faces, sad, happy, intelligent, expressive, alive, human.

Hiding the face is not trivial, we already realize it in pediatric centers. Teachers are faced with this difficulty. Not showing your face amounts to not showing your identity, to becoming anonymous, to becoming as if interchangeable, as without personality, neutralized, and why not indecipherable. We have become invisible to each other, despite the deconfinement. This does not mean that we have to take off these masks, if for the moment they are to protect the weakest among us. On the other hand, this implies that the field of mental resistance to the nibbling of our freedoms, which now also involves, even temporarily, the fact of masking our faces, must constantly inhabit us. Unfortunately, the idea of ​​progress, sometimes misunderstood and attacked, seems to get old, where the forms of reaction are always innovative, at the cutting edge of techniques, devious when it is always necessary, for the sake of security, to put in place of liberticidal measures. Let us know how to see the faces under the masks. It will be the first form of a freedom always to be defended.