“ D them months in prison suspended. “ This is the sentence that the public prosecutor requested against Farida C., nurse at the Paul-Brousse hospital in Villejuif. With other colleagues in white coats, she demonstrated on June 16, 2020 for the work done during the first confinement to be recognized, especially so that the breaking down of public assistance hospitals, the undermining work against a public service, cease. of quality and that all can benefit from human medicine, delivered in a serene and quality working atmosphere. After the government’s words full of honey in favor of those who held the country during the epidemic crisis, the ills full of blows of the police. The news is usual. The now normal face-to-face between demonstrators exhausted and strong in their legitimate anger and police officers obviously also tired and applying new techniques of brutal and disproportionate maintenance of order.

The arrest is violent. The nurse, dragged by the hair, is taken into custody. Against her, the facts of “rebellion”, “outrage” and “violence” are retained. None of this is proven and the few pieces of bitumen thrown did not reach anyone. Officials misguided in their mission to ensure republican tranquility against an official forced to take to the streets to demand that the dignity of her work and that of the patients for whom she is responsible be respected. The situation might seem gruesome. It has become commonplace, translation at ground level of a policy of the extreme center which has only executive power or an almost blind justice to maintain order in addition to confinement and restrictions on freedoms.

What to remember? There is no doubt that Farida C.’s attitude. Not at all aggressive, fighter for her rights, sorry for her hospital, “her second home”, concerned about the well-being of the sick, only explaining the abandonment of the hospital, addressing the State, as head of the division , violence, real violence, those done to less well-treated patients… At this precise moment, Farida C. turns into Marianne. In this tribunal, she is the incarnate figure of the Republic, on the barricade when necessary, caregiver when she has to… We dare to hope that justice will be done on May 3.