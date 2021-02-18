The Minister of Higher Education has declared that she will entrust the CNRS with an investigation into “Islamo-leftism” at the university, wanting to distinguish this “Which relates to academic research and which serves for activism and opinion-taking”. The firm clarifications have come to speak of the indignation of the universities. The CNRS itself, seeing itself instrumentalised and reduced to a research supervisory body, has signified its refusal to be manipulated into a sterile controversy, around a concept that has neither scientific existence nor rigorous definition. The term, constructed against the backdrop of far-right circles, now Macronia’s language instrument, aims to make people believe that the spirit of openness and welcoming of a so-called “radical” left, masking its a subversive identity against the values ​​of the Republic, would be the demonstration of a laxity in the face of forms of radicalization of Islamists, most often Salafists. The minister goes further. It is a question of pursuing a systematic devaluation, to lower the quality of French research, to divide the forces of the teams which bring together researchers from the CNRS and academics. Is it about setting public opinion against universities, without saying so, defending the glass ceiling between elite grandes écoles and mass universities? Is it about better attacking “leftists”, those who think critically about the world and dare to theorize about it? By dint of playing with these unhealthy embers, members of the government – because Jean-Michel Blanquer camps on this position – not only make the bed of the extreme right, but once again rigidify the ongoing debate on secularism. By continuing to designate, identify, and name two different realities, artificially united, in this alliance of two words having no scientific reality placed side by side, the minister validates an intellectual deception . By associating a violent attitude due to a religious fanaticism and a political position which served to build the ideals of the Republic, disguised under the term of “leftism”, the government continues its work of undermining a social democracy, that the ideals of a university for all embody.