Alas, two hundred years after the death of the prisoner of Saint Helena, the program of commemorations for the bicentenary of Napoleon’s death is advancing… Let’s not be unjust, after all, despite himself, he has carried over achievements of the French Revolution in the principle of civil law, equal rights, nationalities.

In reality, these principles had already been laid down at the time of the foundation of the sister republics, between 1795 and 1799, before the Consulate, and the European patriots had already imagined a Europe of the peoples, federated by the republican principle. Alas, Napoleon’s spirit of conquest, largely provoked by an already isolated British kingdom but seeking to dominate the world through its market, resulted in a policy whose losses historians still discuss, at the very least 700,000 dead French soldiers, plus 1.5 million European soldiers and at least one million civilians.

The memory of man is neither unifying, nor reconciling, nor pacifying. Its history, from now on, raises problems which must be confronted rather than an exhibition coming good year in bad to reinforce the myth … Would not it not be more important today, in homage to all overseas, to finally devote a great reflection on the First Republic and the abolition of slavery in 1794? On the Second Republic and the second and final abolition of slavery in 1848? The two abolitions do not eliminate the inequalities linked to color in overseas spaces, the conquests of dignity and recognition being still a hot topicality whose history must be constructed … We must wait to see how the ignominy of the return will be presented. to the slavery desired by the First Consul and his entourage, composed of slave traders in 1802, committing a serious regression in the history of French law.

It was believed that French society was waiting, asking for a complex, rich, dramatic, exhilarating history of all its society, including Guadeloupe, Martinique, Reunion and the tragedy of Saint-Domingue, during the bloodthirsty colonial expedition desired by Bonaparte. The latter had the merit of repelling the blacks and pushing them to conquer their independence, with the birth of Haiti, which paid dearly and continues to suffer cruelly. But the Élysée, because nothing is done without the approval of the Palace, preferred to focus on a man on his rock rather than the mixed history of France. A missed opportunity to make history instead of the national novel …